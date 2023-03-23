Shah Rukh Khan After Watching Elderly Fan's Pathaan Dance: 'Would Have Asked Deepika Not To Do It'

SRK in a still from the video. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Our feeds are bombarded with posts about Pathaan lately and TBH we are not complaining at all. The recent addition to the many Shah Rukh Khan posts is the latest video posted by the superstar in collaboration with Prime Video India, in which he is answered a couple of questions asked by fans and reacted to videos. The caption on the post shared by SRK read: "Pathaan se sawaal puchoge toh jawaab dene Pathaan toh aayega hi (If you ask a question to Pathan, Pathan will definitely come to answer) Pathaan on Prime, watch now in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." The video begins with SRK saying, "I have your comments and some of your videos and some of the questions you have asked. I am going to try and answer them."

After watching a video of an elderly fan dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, SRK smiled and said, "It's really heartening and very very beautiful. Thank you so much Meena ji for doing this. If I had seen you dance before, maybe we would have asked Deepika not to do it and you to do it. I'm sure she wouldn't also mind." When asked about the one thing he did in Pathaan that he never did before he said, "There is a lot of stuff that I have not done. But the one thing that I had to do I think was to on alternate days, shampoo my hair, which I never do."

The actor also reviewed AI-designed Pathaan look, the actor said, "He is way more good-looking than me. Pathaan part 2, I'll try to look like this." Shah Rukh also answered if he likes his long hair with a man bun or short hair. "It takes an hour to get that man bun in place. And then things stick here. So it is a little uncomfortable but looks nice," he replied.

During the course of the video, the actor also recalled his favourite dialogue from Pathaan, relived memories from the set and requested people to go and watch the film.

Check out the video shared by Shah Rukh Khan here:

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan featured Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film released in theatres in January and it is stilling running strong in theatres. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan also featured in a cameo appearance in the film. The film released on Prime Video India on March 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.