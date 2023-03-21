Sorry Bhuvan Bam But Shah Rukh Khan Clearly Understood The Assignment. See ROFL Video

Bhuvan Bam and SRK in a still from the video.(courtesy: PrimeVideoIN)

This is not a drill - Pathaan is all set to release on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video India on March 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The makers shared the big news in a super fun way. Who better than Pathaan lead actor Shah Rukh Khan to share the vital information, right? So Prime Video India posted a video in which the superstar says his Pathaan dialogue, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lo (fasten your seatbelts)... He then looks at YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and says, "Kya yaar ye, aap film ke dialogues kyun use karte ho promotion mein, kuch naya kyun nahi sochte ho (Why do you guys use the dialogues of the film in promotion? Why can't you think of something new?)"

SRK then asks Bhuvan to think out of the box in order to announce the film's online release. Bhuvan Bam's inputs like addressing SRK as "King of Bollywood", "King of Romance", "King of Hearts," were not exactly what SRK had in mind. "Ye audience ko pasand nahi aayega (The audience will not like this) Think of something new," SRK tells Bhuvam .

After much ado, Shah Rukh Khan told the YouTuber, "Tumse nahi hoga ye, tum jaao camera roll karo (You cannot do this. You just go and roll the camera) I will show you." The actor then said intensely looking into the camera: "Pathaan dekhiye, sirf Prime Video par (Watch Pathaan on Prime Video)." Reacting to SRK's performance, Bhuvan Bam said, "This was too fresh."

The caption on the video shared by Prime Video India read: "Nothing, just Pathaan sharing some news with you. Watch #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, featured Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film released in theatres in January and it is stilling running strong. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan also featured in a cameo appearance in the film.