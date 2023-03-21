Fasten Your Seatbelts: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan To Release On OTT Platform

A still from Pathaan. (courtesy: PrimeVideoIN)

Do you “sense turbulence in the weather”? It ought to happen because Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's blockbuster Pathaan has finally made its way to the OTT world. So, fasten your seatbelt and get ready as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, which is still running successfully in some theatres worldwide, will release on Prime Video this month. How excited are you? Attention, Shah Rukh Khan fans, the film will premiere on March 22. The Siddharth Anand directorial is one of the much-awaited movies to stream on an OTT platform after a theatrical release. You can watch Pathaan in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Prime Video. Announcing the update, the official Twitter page of the streaming platform wrote, “We sense a turbulence in the weather, after all, Pathaan is coming! Pathaan on Prime, March 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Pathaan, a high-octane espionage thriller, recently completed 50 days in theatres around the world. It was released on January 25 and since then, has collected over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. According to a recent Instagram post by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan has earned over Rs. 1048.30 crore. The gross collections are over Rs. 656.20 crore in India and more than Rs. 392.10 crore overseas.

Pathaan shows Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who comes out of exile to stop a terrorist group and its leader (played by John Abraham) from launching an attack on India. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans for the massive success of his first film as the lead star in four years. The actor, in a tweet, wrote about the importance of “hard work, dedication and trust” for a film to work. "It's not the business....it's strictly personal,” he tweeted and added: “Making people smile and entertaining them is our business and if we don't take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love and all who worked on the film and proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda hai. Jai Hind."

Pathaan is a part of producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, which also includes Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Hrithik Roshan's War.