Shah Rukh Khan Makes It To Ajay Devgn's AskBholaa Session: 'Only Love For Pathaan'

Ajay Devgn interacted with his fans on Tuesday evening and it was all kinds of fun. Actor Ajay Devgn conducted an AskBholaa session on Twitter on Tuesday and treated his fans to some amusing answers. The highlight of the session however was his reply on superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which the social media users found super endearing. During the session, one Twitter user put forth this question to the Drishyam star, "One word for Shah Rukh Khan, sir!". Replying to the question, Ajay Devgn said, Only love for ‘PATHAAN'" and also tagged Shah Rukh Khan in the post. This reply was an instant hit on Twitter as fans flooded his comment section with heart emojis and stills of the two actors from the time they collaborated on a pan masala advertisement.

In the past as well the two actors showered each other with mutual admiration for their respective work. During the teaser launch of his upcoming film Bholaa, Ajay Devgn said that he wanted every film to be a super hit and was happy that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was heading to record the booking. The Drishyam 2 actor stated that the film industry needed more super hit movies to revive the culture of going to cinemas post the pandemic.

"I want every film to be a super-duper hit. Now Pathaan is releasing and whatever reports we are reading about the advance booking it seems fantastic and I am very happy about it from the bottom of my heart," Mr Devgn was quoted telling.

Following this, when a Twitter user highlighted Mr Devgn's recent remarks on Pathaan's advance ticket sales in one AskSRK session, SRK wrote, "Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and a beautiful human being. Strong and silent." Have a look at the post here:

Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent. https://t.co/gbDD1Zc2rm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bholaa. Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, which originally starred Karthi. Bholaa also stars Amala Paul, who is making her Bollywood debut. The film will release in theatres across India on March 30, in 3D and IMAX.