'Pillar Of Support And Love': Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Ajay Devgn Calling Pathaan's opening 'Fantastic'

'Pathaan', starring SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is set to release on Wednesday.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming movie 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan indulged in a virtual interaction with his fans. The actor held another session of 'AskSRK' on Twitter, where he thanked his fans for all the love and support and also left his fans impressed with his wit.

"A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It's good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun," SRK wrote.

During the session, the superstar expressed his warmth towards his friends, as he tweeted words of praise for his contemporary Ajay Devgn. When a Twitter user highlighted Mr Devgn's recent remarks on the movie's advance ticket sales, SRK wrote, "Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent."

Notably, Mr Devgn on Tuesday said that he wants every film to be a super hit and is happy that Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is heading to record advance booking. The Drishyam 2 actor stated that the film industry needs more super hit movies to revive the culture of going to cinemas post the pandemic.

"I want every film to be super duper hit. Now 'Pathaan' is releasing and whatever reports we are reading about the advance booking it seems fantastic and I am very happy about it from the bottom of my heart," Mr Devgn said during the teaser launch of his upcoming film Bholaa.

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is set to release in India on January 25, commencing its theatrical run. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand.

The action thriller film is among the first major Bollywood releases of 2023, and is part of Yash Raj Films' extended YRF spy universe. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan returns to a lead role in a mainstream film after over four years, following 2018's Zero.