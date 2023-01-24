US Rapper Flo Rida Wins $82 Million In Lawsuit Against Celsius Energy Drink

Tramar Dillard, aka Flo Rida, was given a damage award of $82,640,450.

In his lawsuit against Celsius energy drinks, American rapper and singer Flo Rida, well known for singles including "Low" and "Right Round," was granted more than $82 million on Wednesday by a Florida jury, according to NBC News.

The news outlet further reported that the energy drink business was found guilty by the jury of violating a 2014-2018 sponsorship agreement with Flo Rida. The jury also concluded that the company deceitfully withheld information from the man. In a statement, Flo Rida, whose legal name is Tramar Dillard, thanked the jury, judge, and his attorneys and said he gained "new respect for the judicial system."

Jurors awarded him a total of $82,640,450 in damages, according to Law & Crime.

Flo Rida's attorney, John Uustal, said his client had not sought a specific dollar amount in his lawsuit but the 1% ownership he was promised.

"This was a long journey, but we prevailed.From the start, I only wanted what I worked for-nothing more, nothing less. I was instrumental in the Celsius that you know and love today," he said in the statement.

The rapper claimed Celsius owed him millions in added stock and royalties under the terms of their deals.

According to Forbes magazine, Flo Rida signed an endorsement deal with Celsius in 2014, and renewed it in 2016. In 2021, the rapper sued the brand, claiming he was not given stock options and other bonuses he was promised in his contract with them. These bonuses were promised if certain sales achievements were met; however, Flo Rida's team argued the contract was vague, which prevented him from cashing in on them.