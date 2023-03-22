Pathaan OTT Version Has An Extra Shah Rukh Khan Scene And Fans Can't Even...

SRK in Pathaan. (courtesy: masrur2srk)

To say that Shah Rukh Khan fans are euphoric post the release of Pathaan on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video would be an understatement. The film premiered on the streaming giant on March 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. However, there is a scene in the extended version of the film that eclipsed everything else. The Internet was beyond delighted to see an extra Shah Rukh Khan scene and a few other additions in the extended version of the film on OTT and the many tweets reflect that. Take a look:

This Twitter user couldn't keep calm because, the extended version on Pathaan.

Fair to say that this look and scene has a separate fan base now. Case in point:

Inputs from another fan: "The walk, the BGM and reactions. Aag lag jaati theatre mein #PathaanOnPrime #Pathaan"

"Ye scene kyun remove kiya (why was this scene removed)," tweeted another user.

"Completely different experience watching again with deleted scenes....loving it Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Raj Films," another fan wrote.

"They really shouldn't have deleted this! From the entry, to Shah's swag to all the planning they do about attacking Jim's lab was necessary to the plot I feel. Anyway, I'm glad they added it to the OTT version," similar thoughts echoed in this tweet.

They really shouldn't have deleted this!!

From the entry, to Shah's swag to all the planning they do about attacking Jim's lab was necessary to the plot I feel.



Here's another tweet from a fan.

SRK and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam collaborated to share the big news about the film's OTT release. The caption on the video shared by Prime Video India read: "Nothing, just Pathaan sharing some news with you. Watch #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, featured Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film released in theatres in January and it is stilling running strong in theatres. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan also featured in a cameo appearance in the film.