Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Irfan Pathan's Son's Dance Video: 'Chhota Pathaan'

A still from the video posted by Irfan Pathan. (courtesy: irfanpathan_official)

Shah Rukh Khan might have two back-to-back film shoots lined-up but the superstar scooped some time out and reacted to a super cute video shared by cricketer Irfan Pathan that features his little son, who can be seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan. Sharing the video, Irfan Pathan wrote: "Khansaab (Shah Rukh Khan) please add one more cutest fan in your list..." Reacting to the tweet, SRK wrote: "Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla...chhota Pathaan (he is even more talented than you...little Pathaan)."

See SRK's reply to Irfan Pathan's tweet here:

Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla....chota Pathaan https://t.co/gK0rumQC5a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2023

On Wednesday, SRK shared a tweet announcing that the film is now streaming on OTT platform. He wrote:"Pathaan ki party ab Prime Video India par. Pathaan On Prime in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Watch now."

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, featured Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film released in theatres in January and it is stilling running strong in theatres. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Salman Khan also featured in a cameo appearance in the film. The film released on OTT platform Prime Video on March 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawanwith Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.