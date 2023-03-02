Deepika Padukone Reveals How She And Shah Rukh Khan Deal With Controversies

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at Pathaan success bash.

Deepika Padukone, who is basking in the success of her last film Pathaan, in a recent interview with India Today, opened up about the film's stellar success, her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, their approach towards dealing with controversies and more. When the actress was asked about her and SRK's ways of dealing with controversies, she told India Today, "I can say this for both us that we don't know any other way of being. I think that's just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here (to Mumbai) alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work and humility, and it has gotten us where we are. Some of it comes with experience and maturity. " Deepika Padukone, who was National-level badminton player before she started acting, added, "We both have been athletes. I do know that he played sport in school and college. Sport teaches you a lot about restraint."

The actress added, "As I said, I don't know any other way. It comes across as not reacting. But shutting out the noise comes from knowing your truth and just having patience, resilience and humility."

The only media interaction that the team of Pathaan did was a few days after the film's release, where Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and the film's director Siddharth Anand reunited and spoke to the media extensively.

Pathaan has managed to collect a whopping Rs 527.35 crore at the box office in India alone within a month. The film is performing well globally as well.

Coming back to Deepika Padukone, the actress has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, the filmmaker announced recently. She will also star in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.