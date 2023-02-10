Shah Rukh Khan Is All 'Freshy, Freshy.' Because, The Deepika Padukone Factor

SRK and Deepika's Still from the video(courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Shah Rukh Khan getting ready for a shoot or a press meet is a rare sight. Thanks to Deepika Padukone, we got to witness him following a skincare routine, that too a detailed one. Yes, it's true. The superstar joined Deepika Padukone for a GRWM (get ready with me) clip before they headed out to attend the “very first media interaction” for Pathaan on January 30. The clip starts with mesmerising shots of Mumbai before showing Deepika all set for her morning skincare routine. “Today, you are getting ready with me for the very first media interaction that we are doing for Pathaan,” she says when SRK enters the frame and requests, “I also want to get ready with you.” They start with the “first step” – cleanser. But, Shah Rukh Khan adds, “Can I correct you here? This is going to be the first step for anyone who is going to use Deepika's products (referring to her skincare brand 82°E.). You have to look at yourself, early in the morning, when your hair is standing up and say, ‘How lovely I am,' and then start.”

They start with cleanser and Deepika Padukone teaches Shah Rukh how to apply it on the face. His review? “Very nice, cool cool, freshy freshy,” says the actor after washing his face. The duo, who have worked together in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, then apply toner serum on their faces. “Your daughter (Suhana Khan) will be very proud when you go back home,” says Deepika as she instructs SRK to just “dab dab” the serum on his face and neck, contrary to what he does generally – rub all over his face.

“Voila, we are done,” says Deepika Padukone after the duo apply sunscreen. She then requests Shah Rukh Khan, who doesn't wear sunscreen before stepping out, “When you wake up in the morning, and you jump out and whatever, try and do two things, which is moisturize, moisturize and protect. At least do sunscreen.”

Deepika adds that she hopes SRK's wife Gauri Khan and his children watch this video and “feel happy that for one day of your life, you did so much for your skin.” Shah Rukh hilariously replies, “I hope when I go home, they recognise me.”

The next shots show the stars getting ready for the media interacting and Deepika crediting Shah Rukh Khan and his “vision” for her success.

While sharing the video, Deepika Padukone wrote, “It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read Shah Rukh Khan] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skincare routine together was a whole other level of fun! Check it out!”





Meanwhile, also check out glimpses of team Pathaan's interaction with media after the film's release:





Pathaan has been breaking records at the box office. The film, which also stars John Abraham, earned over ₹ 436 (for the Hindi version in India) till Wednesday, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.