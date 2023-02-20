Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Was 'Very Shy And Very Cold' While Filming Pathaan's Shirtless Scenes

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

It will surprise nobody to learn that Shah Rukh Khan found the shirtless scenes in Pathaan the most difficult to shoot. The 57-year-old actor's impressive physique in the film, particularly the eight-pack abs, have been much admired by his viewing public. In a question and answer session on Twitter, SRK was asked which Pathaan scenes he found the hardest. He didn't hesitate to answer: "The body shots." His reasons were twofold: "I was very shy and very cold," Shah Rukh Khan added. He certainly had no need to be shy but much has been said about the cold – more on that later.

See SRK's Twitter exchange here:

The body shots….I was very shy and very cold!! https://t.co/wlWYdsYvMK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

A second comment in the Twitter session was from a fan who posted a collage of Shah Rukh Khan shirtless on the sets of Pathaan and joked that he was lying about being 57. 'Please mat karo yaar (please don't)," tweeted back SRK – there's that shyness. "Theek hain main hi maan jata hoon I am 30 years old (OK, I admit I'm 30). There I have now told you the truth," SRK added, quipping with typically SRK wit, "and that's why even my next film is called Jawan." For those who don't know, Shah Rukh Khan is being directed by Atlee in Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara.

See the exchange here:

Please mat karo yaar. Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth..and that's why, even my next film is called Jawan https://t.co/rIH1lnsAWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2023

As for being cold while filming the body shots, Deepika Padukone revealed even before Pathaan released that the song Besharam Rang, set in Spain, was filmed in uncomfortable weather conditions. In a behind-the-scenes video released by producers Yash Raj Films, Besharam Rang choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant also said that it was a cold, windy day on set – until Shah Rukh Khan entered, bringing with him his personal sunshine.

Pathaan, which has shattered box office records since it released on January 25, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika's character against a terrorist for hire played by John Abraham.