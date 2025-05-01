WAVES Summit 2025: Shah Rukh Khan To Deepika Padukone: "She'll Be A Wonderful Mom To Dua"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone attended the Waves Summit 2025. The session titled "From Outsider To Ruler" was moderated by Karan Johar. Khan praised Padukone's potential as a mother, earning audience applause.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were part of a session titled From Outsider To Ruler at the Waves Summit 2025 (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) at Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The session was moderated by Karan Johar.

In a viral video from the event, Shah Rukh Khan is heard complimenting Deepika Padukone as a "wonderful mother". Shah Rukh Khan says, "I just want to add one more thing, which is personal. So, please excuse me if I am stepping the boundaries. But I think, the role she's going to play the best - (Inshallah) - is that of a mother now, with Dua. I think she is really really going to be a wonderful mom." Deepika burst into a loud smile while the audience approved Shah Rukh Khan's verdict with a thunderous applause.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone share a rock-solid bond which is personal as much as professional. Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007). They went on to star in films like Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Pathaan (2013) and Jawan (2023). In Jawan, Deepika played Shah Rukh Khan's mother.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, Dua, in September, 2024.

This is the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit hosted by Government of India, which aims to spotlight the media and entertainment industry of the country. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The event will go on for four days, from May 1-4, and will witness celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Ali Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal among many others.

