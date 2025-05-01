WAVES Summit 2025: Deepika Padukone On Moving To Mumbai At 18 - "It Was A Big Decision to Make"

Deepika Padukone recently shared insights about her journey in the entertainment industry during a session titled The Journey: From Outsider To Ruler at the inaugural WAVES Summit in Mumbai on Thursday.

The 39-year-old actor appeared alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Reflecting on shifting to Mumbai at the age of 18, Deepika said, "Today when I look back at the journey... For an 18-year-old to move to a big city... It was a big decision to make. Those little things, having to navigate life with trial and error. Overall, when I look back, I say not bad, well done."

"I am actually going to tell myself I have done pretty well. You don't really sit back and look at the journey. I don't celebrate the moments too much. I look at things in a straightforward way," added the actress who began as a model before making her acting debut in Om Shanti Om (2007) opposite Shah Rukh.

Deepika revealed that her personal time involves everyday household activities. "There's a study where all the mail comes... I sort out all of it... Cleaning the kitchen, checking vegetable stock for the week, laundry... I don't know any other way. Maybe because I started out this way. I didn't have a big house earlier. I didn't have house help," she shared.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has collaborated with Deepika on films like Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Pathaan and Jawan, complimented her future as a parent, saying, "The role she is going to play the best is that of a mother, to Dua. She is really going to be a wonderful mom."

Commenting on the summit, Deepika called WAVES "a timely event." She added, "The way this has come together, it was high time. India, being the centre of it (cinema and entertainment) is the right time. It's the coming together of AI, tech, and storytelling."

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) integrates various entertainment sector,s including films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging technologies.

Being held at the Jio World Convention Centre, the summit aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029 and expand India's presence in the global entertainment economy.

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Waves Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brings together the who's who of showbiz, creators, and everyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment in India and beyond. Catch all updates on NDTV.com, from May 1 to May 4.