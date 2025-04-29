Deepika Padukone Joins Shah Rukh Khan's <i>King</i>, Filming To Begin On This Date

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The film features a notable cast including several other key actors. Shooting for "King" is set to begin on May 18 in Mumbai. Padukone's role in the film will be substantial, not just a cameo.

While the speculations around Shah Rukh Khan's next project King continues to grow, the latest update is that Deepika Padukone has been onboarded for the film.

King will also have Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

After Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan, Deepika is now set to be a part of the Siddharth Anand directorial King with Shah Rukh Khan. As per several reports online, the pre-production phase of the film is going strong.

Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone has been locked in for King. The shooting is all set to commence on May 18, in Mumbai.

The source told Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh Khan was always clear to have Deepika Padukone on board for King. Initially, the dates were not matching as Deepika was taking time off to be with the newborn kid, and also hitting the gym to get back in shape. Due to a delay in the schedules of King, the timelines aligned and she is back on board for the film."

The source further added, "After all the discussions, and setting the shoot timelines, everything has aligned well to have Deepika Padukone on board for the film. She will be shooting for her role in the second half of 2025. It's a full-length role, and a lot more than just a cameo as reported before. Sid and his team of writers have crafted a perfect role for Deepika, that also stands true to the hype of her pairing with SRK."

Apparently Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also in the running for the role which has now been bagged by Deepika.

As mentioned on Pinkvilla, the makers of King are planning for a release in the latter half of the year. However, the understanding of the same will be better once the shoot begins.

Considering Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's track record of blockbusters, this latest news is sure to get fans all the more excited.