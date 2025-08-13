<i>Bindiya Ke Bahubali</i> Director Raj Amit Kumar: "Exploring Touchy Topics On Screen Has Become A Difficult Task, But..."

Director Raj Amit Kumar is trying to move from an arthouse, independent space to a more popular genre, from Unfreedom to his latest series Bindiya Ke Bahubali. So, what you get is an absurdist comedy drama which tackles themes of caste divide, poverty, displacement, and power dynamics in small-town India.

Bindiya Ke Bahubali, streaming on MX Player, is set in a fictitious city Bindiya, somewhere in Bihar. It stars the likes of Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Tamhankar, Sheeba Chaddha, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Vineet Kumar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

When the current don Badaa Davan is put behind bars, priorities change, absurdity, humour, and betrayal ensue as everyone tries to claim Bindiya as the seat of power. This forms the core plot of Bindiya Ke Bahubali.

Themes - From Unfreedom To Bindiya Ke Bahubali

Even in his debut film Unfreedom, Raj Amit Kumar didn't shy away from talking about hot-button topics such as religion, homosexuality, and identity at large. He also fought a long fight seeking the release of the 2014 film, which is still banned in India as it never received the certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The director has now stepped into a more popular space like that of gangster dramas with Bindiya Ke Bahubali, something which he calls a departure from his previous projects.

"Two of my other projects (Unfreedom, Brown) were sort of more arthouse. When you come to do something in a more popular genre, the approach has to shift a bit. Primarily, the show is in a gangster, dysfunctional family space. That's the genre I chose to tell a story.

"I have touched on several issues such as caste, issues of displacement and poverty as well. There is an issue of the absurd environment we live in, be it political, be it the cop system, be it these sort of bahubalis that really exist. The idea was to wrap important issues in a genre which a larger audience would like to see," Raj Amit Kumar told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Depiction Of "Prickly Topics" On Screen

Weeks ago came Dhadak 2, a mainstream film on caste discrimination and violence backed by a prominent banner like Dharma Productions. Asked how easy or difficult it is for filmmakers to depict these "prickly topics" for masses as opposed to a certain section of audiences, Raj Amit Kumar had a thing or two to say.

"It's kind of obvious in the kind of climate we are living in... That prickly topics are not for the mainstream, not for the larger section of producers. Nothing more needs to be said about that.

"To be able to say a few things which are touchy or prickly and to be able to try to attempt some kind of truth around it has become a difficult task. We, as filmmakers, try to find unique ways to still say something more important than just laughter and comedy. We try to find new and interesting ways to express what we feel is important," said the Muzaffarnagar-born director.

How Did The Title Bindiya Ke Bahubali Came About

Raj Amit Kumar revealed Bindiya Ke Bahubali was not the original title that he envisioned for the six-episode series. Eventually, he began to like the blend of genders it created - bindiya is associated more with women, and bahubali is often viewed to have a masculine aura.

"The show is very eclectic. I'm proud that the female characters in my show take as much weight as the male ones. The title in some way reflects that. Bindiya is a fictional city somewhere in Bihar. During the writing when we chose the word bindiya, it reflected the importance of power.

"Power in the sense of pride and shringar. Bindiya is India that was also in my mind. I liked the idea of expressing a city that I'm creating as a woman's name. For me, Bindiya is not just a reflection of particular Bihar but it's a reflection of India," said Raj Amit Kumar.

For the most part, Bindiya Ke Bahubali is storytelling with a lot of absurdity and fun.

"Absurdity in life is all around us. So, one tries to bring that in as much as as honestly as possible in a particular genre they are working in."

The director also promised audiences should look forward to more seasons of the show in future.