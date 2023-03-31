Celeb Roll Call At Ambani Event: Rajinikanth, Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick, Aishwarya-Aaradhya

Stars at the Ambani event

There's only one place where the who's who of celeb-dom are gathering tonight – the opening of the brand new Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Just how starry is the event? Here's a clue – the rarely spotted Rajinikanth, no less, made an appearance, dressed simply in black and accompanied by daughter Soundarya. Bollywood showed up in numbers – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held hands, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brought daughter Aaradhya along, as she does, Alia Bhatt glittered in a saree and Salman Khan struck a pose with Shah Rukh Khan's family – wife Gauri, son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

Two special guests flew in all the way from Los Angeles – Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were pictured at Mumbai airport this afternoon with daughter Malti Marie (on her first visit to India). Just hours later, Priyanka and Nick were at the Ambani event, looking most glam.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh setting couple goals as usual.

God knows we don't see enough of Rajnikanth.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya represented the Bachchans. Alia Bhatt, just back from her 30th birthday celebrations in London, attended minus husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan now makes a habit of skipping the red carpet at events; instead, his good friend Salman posed with Gauri, Aryan and Suhana.

Saif Ali Khan escorted wife Kareena Kapoor and sister-in-law Karisma.

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a couple's entry as did Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

Sonam Kapoor looked her usual lovely self as did Shraddha Kapoor.

Two fashion extremes – Aamir Khan doesn't dress up for anyone, thank you very much; Karan Johar more than compensates.

The Ambanis were the perfect hosts. Nita and Mukesh Ambani posed for the cameras; Isha Ambani was pictured with father Mukesh and father-in-law Ajay Piramal.

Akash Ambani and wife Shloka attended as did Anant Ambani and fiancée Radhika Merchant.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opened with a show titled The Great Indian Musical.