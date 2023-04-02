Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'Date Night' - Rickshaw Ride With 'Forever Guy' Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Superstar Priyanka Chopra flew down to Mumbai from Los Angeles to attend the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas. Needless to say, the actress made headlines for her glamorous appearance at the event with Nick looking dapper as always. Now, the actress has shared a set of images clicked on day-2 of the gala. In them, she is seen stepping out of an auto rickshaw as Nick holds her hand. Sharing the fun pictures, she wrote: “Date night and a [auto rickshaw emoji] with my forever guy Nick Jonas. Thank you, Ami Patel; as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist. So, my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west. Like me.”

Priyanka Chopra added, “Thank you Amit Aggarwal for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion. This beautiful outfit was created using a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (brocade) saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in. Thank you for your genius, Amit and your gifted team.”

Speaking about the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, she said: “Congratulations Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani for creating an incredible exhibition of the history of Indian fashion at the @nmacc.india! So proud of this exquisite space and the potential it has to promote Indian art and design.”

On the first day of the gala too, Priyanka Chopra shared a set of images and said, “I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical civilization to Nation last night at the launch of @nmacc.india. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe inspiring. I'm so proud of u #NitaAmbani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling Isha Ambani congratulations! No one does it like you… continue shining always. I'd implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one of a kind cultural centre.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the web series Citadel, romantic comedy Love Again, and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.