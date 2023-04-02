Priyanka Chopra And Ranveer Singh Had A Mini Dil Dhadakne Do Reunion At Ambani Event. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: priyankafiles)

At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's reunion stole the show. The actors who co-starred in the hit film Dil Dhadakne Do as siblings Aisha and Kabir recreated the steps of their popular track Gallan Goodiyaan. In the viral clip, Ranveer can be seen inviting Priyanka, who is sitting in the audience, onto the stage. In the next frame, we can see them giving an electrifying performance together. Towards the end of the video, Ranveer plants a kiss on Priyanka's cheek and hugs her. Aren't they both delightful to watch?

Take a look at the viral video below:

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh starred as a brother-sister duo in the hit film Dil Dhadakne Do. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also starred Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah and others.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra attended the event with her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress looked stunning in a multi-coloured thigh-high slit gown, while Nick opted for a classic black pant-suit set. Check out their picture below:

The star couple checked in Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Friday. The family of three happily posed for the shutterbugs at the Kalina airport. It is Malti Marie's first trip to India.

Coming back to NMACC, many celebs attended the second day of the event, including Alia Bhatt, Gauri-Aryan-Suhana Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and others.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, while Priyanka Chopra has Russo Brothers' web series Citadel.