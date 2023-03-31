Malti Marie, Welcome To India. Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Land In Mumbai With Daughter

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with daughter Malti at the airport.

Attention folks, look who just checked into Mumbai on Friday afternoon. Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. This is their daughter's first visit to India. On Friday afternoon, the actress checked into the Mumbai airport and she greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile and folded hands. Later, she and Nick Jonas happily posed with daughter Malti Marie at the airport and adorable can't even begin to describe the moments. The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.

See the pictures from the airport here. You are welcome.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka in Mumbai

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra featured on the cover of British Vogue, which also featured her daughter Malti Marie. "Another one of our many firsts together... MM British Vogue, February 2023," she captioned it. Priyanka Chopra revealed daughter Malti Marie's face at a Hollywood Walk Of Fame event earlier this year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.