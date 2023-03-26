When 'Mom And Dad' Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Tried To Enjoy Saturday Night

A still from the video. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who welcomed their daughter Malti Marie last year, are enjoying parenthood to the fullest. Often the couple shares pictures on their respective Instagram profiles playing with their daughters. However, on Sunday, Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram handle giving a glimpse of her and Nick's "Saturday night," and it's so relatable. In the video, the couple can be seen sitting in a restaurant enjoying their meal, but they both appear tired and sleepy. Towards the end, Nick can be seen shaking his head and dancing to the music while Priyanka laughs her heart out on seeing her husband.

The text on the video read, "When mom and dad try to do Saturday night." Soon after she shared the post, Nick's brother Kevin Jonas commented, "I feel this." A fan wrote, "ha! true story."

Watch the video below:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year in January via surrogacy. Earlier this year, the couple revealed the face of their daughter during a Hollywood Walk of Fame event. She shared a video on her Instagram handle congratulation Nick Jonas and captioned it as "So proud of you my love! Congratulations Jonas Brothers." The video revealed Malti Marie's face for the first time.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of the Russo Brothers' upcoming web series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. The series is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on April 28, 2023.