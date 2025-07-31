Nick Jonas's July Photo Dump Is All About Loved-Up Moments With Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas is bidding goodbye to July with a special post. The singer shared a photo dump on Instagram, and it was packed with loved-up moments with his wife Priyanka Chopra and their adorable daughter, Malti Marie.

The opening frame featured Nick standing on a deck with Priyanka and Malti. While he wore black trunks, the actress stunned in a printed green swimsuit. Malti was seen wearing a printed tankini and a purple flower garland.

The next slide showed Malti playing with the water at the beach as Nick ran towards her. Priyanka was behind him in a red swimsuit. These pictures were from their recent vacation to the Bahamas.

There were also glimpses of Malti playing video games on an arcade machine and Priyanka sitting in a restaurant in Wimbledon. Further in the post, Malti was seen interacting with the cast of the Broadway musical Aladdin. She also visited an aquarium with her father.

Nick concluded the post with a throwback picture of him with his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas.

The caption simply read, "July". Take a look:

Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra drew comparisons between Malti's curls and Nick's childhood hairstyle.

She wrote, "Same curls," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018 with a traditional Christian wedding and a Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Nick Jonas recently concluded his Broadway show in New York. Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Next, the actress will be headlining the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. She also has The Bluff and SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 in the lineup.