Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are All Kinds Of Adorable (Even With The Disney Filter)

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are legit couple goals and the reason we brought that up today is because the singer shared a super cute video of himself with wife Priyanka Chopra. The video features the couple's animated version. Nick added the Disney filter to the post and Stephen Sanchez's song Until I Found You to the video. Tagging Priyanka Chopra, he added the hashtag #love. The actress too reposted the video on her Instagram story and she dropped a heart emoji. In the comments section of Nick's post, singer Stephen Sanchez wrote: "Awrrrr my song! Y'all are too cute."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fans loved the edit and flooded the comments section. "I like how it switches and is perfectly timed with the music when she becomes animated," wrote an Instagram user. "Why do I find this absolutely adorable," another one added. "Y'all are so adorable omg I love y'all," a third comment read. "Make them main characters in a Disney love story movie now," wrote another Instagram user. "Just decided I want an animated movie with you guys starring in it," read another comment.

This is how Priyanka Chopra reacted to Nick Jonas' post:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

See Nick Jonas' post here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.