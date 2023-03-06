Viral Pics: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Make Stylish Splash At Paris Fashion Week

Image was shared by a fan account. (courtesy:

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Nick Jonas are here to rid you of your Monday blues. The couple recently attended the Valentino Fall 2023 show at the Paris Fashion Week and the gorgeous pictures of the duo from the event have already set social media ablaze. The Don actress was spotted wearing a lovely pink plunging neck dress while her husband complimented in a chic grey suit. Styled by Law Roach, the actress surely made heads turn while Nick's cool presence was a treat to the eyes. The couple was also seen greeting the paparazzi as they posed for some adorable pictures while holding each other.

Here's a look at the pictures from the event:

On Sunday the couple arrived in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. On their first day, the couple headed out for an intimate dinner date. Some of the photos shared by fan accounts show Priyanka wearing a white turtleneck dress with a long overcoat. She walked behind Nick Jonas who was leading the way in a black sweater. A look at the date-night picture:

In another picture that has surfaced online, the couple can be seen hugging and sitting in what seems like a restaurant. The pictures became an instant hit. Many users complimented the couple. One said, "Waiting to see them on the ramp walk together.” “Finally! It's been long since she attended any,” added another. One more also said, “Adorable husband and wife attending fashion week…Let's wait and see this evening in Paris.” Here's a look at the picture:

Recently, the actress features in a BTS picture shared by Dabboo Ratnani from his calendar shoot diaries. The actress looks stunning in a metallic colour dress. Her shimmery earrings add more drama to the outing. Priyanka and Dabboo Ratnani strike a uber-cool pose for the lens. In the caption, the photographer wrote, #BTSWithDabboo with gorgeous PC [Priyanka Chopra].” He has also added a blue heart and butterfly emojis.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the web series Citadel. She is also part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. She will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in this film.