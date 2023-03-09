Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Take Holi 'Very Seriously' - Evidence Here. Preity Zinta Attended Party

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: realpz)

Priyanka Chopra – one of Hindi cinema's most popular actresses– may be spending a large portion of her time outside the country but that doesn't mean she is giving up on any desi traditions. A case in point is Wednesday's Holi celebration. Yes, the Bollywood star celebrated the festival of colours in Los Angeles, California with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple threw a grand Holi party which also saw Bollywood star Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough in attendance, among others. Much to the delight of her fans, Priyanka Chopra has shared an image from the celebration on her Instagram Stories. In it, Nick Jonas is seen throwing coloured powder at his wife. The couple, dressed in casual clothes, is covered head to toe in Holi colours. Priyanka appears to be screaming, albeit in a fun way, in the photo. Sharing the image, Priyanka Chopra said: “Happy Holi to all celebrating! As u can tell we take it very seriously,” and tagged Nick Jonas.

That's not all. Preity Zinta also shared a video from the party hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. In the video montage, Preity Zinta is seen with her husband, Gene Goodenough, Priyanka, Nick and a host of other friends. The happy bunch is seen playing with water and colours and having a gala time. Sharing the video, Preity Zinta said: “What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious and fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining and the sun was out. I'm sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food.”

In addition to the video, Preity Zinta also posted two selfies from the party. While the first image features only her husband and herself, the second photo has the couple posing with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas among others. In the caption, Preity Zinta said: "Aap sab ko Holi ki hardik shubhkaamnaye (Wish you all a happy Holi)." She also added a geotag for Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the romantic film Love Again and the web series Citadel. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Additionally, the actress also announced that she will be a part of Assume Nothing, a limited adapted series based on Tanya Selvaratnam's memoir. In addition to serving as an executive producer alongside Mary Rohlich under her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, Priyanka Chopra is also currently in talks to star in the adaptation.