Priyanka Chopra's Photo Dump From Paris Fashion Week Is A Fashion Feast

Priyanka Chopra came, saw, and conquered the Paris Fashion Week. The actress proved that she will always be one of the entertainment industry's most glamorous names with her all pink-look at the Valentino Fall 2023 show at the Paris Fashion Week. Now, Priyanka Chopra has blessed our Instagram feeds with some new images from the French capital looking lovely. The best part? The star had her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas by her side. While the carousel of images contains some stunning frames of Priyanka on her own, the Quantico star also sneaked in two images with Nick Jonas. Needless to say, in both images, the singer only has eyes for his gorgeous wife.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka Chopra said: “Thank you for having us @maisonvalentino. Congratulations @pppiccioli…the new collection is so special! #ValentinoBlackTie,” and tagged her hair, makeup, and fashion team.

Last month, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Las Vegas cheering for her husband Nick Jonas as he performed at the Jonas Brothers' concert. Nick Jonas even shared some images from the event with the two of them twinning in black. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Vegas with you," followed by a heart emoticon.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra announced that she will be a part of Assume Nothing, a limited adapted series based on Tanya Selvaratnam's memoir. According to Deadline, the US-based entertainment news outlet, Priyanka will be actively involved in the show that chronicles Selvaratnam's experience of intimate abuse while dating New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who was known for advocating women's rights and prosecuting Harvey Weinstein before his downfall.

Priyanka will serve as an executive producer alongside Mary Rohlich under her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures. She is also currently in talks to star in the adaptation, as per the report.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel. She is also part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. She will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in this film. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4.