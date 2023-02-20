What Happens When Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Rock Out In Vegas Doesn't Stay In Vegas

Nick Jonas shared this picture. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra, on Sunday, attended Jonas Brothers' concert in Las Vegas, and it seems the actress had a blast. On Instagram, her husband and singer Nick Jonas recently treated fans to photos from the concert, and the album includes some candid pictures of the couple. In the images, the couple can be seen twinning in black ensembles. Priyanka looks stunning in a shimmery black co-ord set layered with a fur jacket, while Nick looks handsome in a black shirt and matching pants. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Vegas with you," followed by a heart emoticon. Also, many videos from the concert are going viral on the Internet in which Priyanka can be seen grooving and enjoying Nick's performance.

Priyanka Chopra also re-shared Nick Jonas' post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "You are the wings I need to fly away."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra keeps her fans hooked to her Instagram handle by sharing cute pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka shared a set of two photos and captioned it as "Days like this," followed by a heart emoticon. In the first image, Priyanka holds Malti Marie in her arms as she clicks the selfie. The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white ensembles. The next photo is from their bedtime, in which the actress has covered her daughter's face.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in a romantic comedy-drama Love Again with Sam Heughan. The movie is slated to release on May 12, 2023.