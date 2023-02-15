Date With A View: Inside Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's 'Perfect' Valentine's Day

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Nock Jonas' video. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Cuteness alert. Courtesy: Nick Jonas. The singer has blessed our feeds by sharing snippets from his “perfect” Valentine's Day date with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. In the clip, Priyanka and Nick are holding hands as they enjoy a lip-smackingly delicious meal with a view. We can also spot a man playing guitar for the much-in-love couple. Be it Priyanka's adorable smile or the beautiful surroundings, the video screams love from miles away. Sharing the video, Nick wrote, “A perfect Valentine's Day with my heart [red heart emoji.]” Natasha Poonawalla was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She has shared a bunch of red hearts. Fans too have flooded the comments section with red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Well, for Priyanka Chopra, “each day is Valentine” with Nick Jonas. The actress has shared a no-filter selfie video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Each day is Valentine's with my Nick Jonas.”

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a special note for her “forever Valentines” on Instagram. The first picture is a selfie featuring Priyanka and Nick. The next one is super cute. We get a glimpse of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The mother-daughter duo are seen spending a fun day by the lake. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “My forever valentines [heart emojis]. Happy Valentine's Day to you and your loved ones.”

Before this, Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie made a lot of noise after the actress revealed the little one's face at a Hollywood Walk Of Fame event. Malti Marie also joined Priyanka during the BritishVogue magazine shoot. Sharing a picture with her little bundle of joy, Priyanka wrote, “Another one of our many firsts together… #MM British Vogue, February 2023.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January, last year. Meanwhile, Priyank Chopra will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.