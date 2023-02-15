Meet Priyanka Chopra's 'Forever Valentines' - Daughter Malti Marie And Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra's Valentine's Day post features the usual suspects - husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. On Wednesday morning, the actress shared a picture-perfect selfie with husband Nick Jonas. Her second slide is a super cute picture with daughter Malti Marie in the outdoors. "My forever valentines. Happy Valentine's Day to you and your loved ones," the actress captioned the post. The picture has our heart. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of his Valentine's date wife Priyanka Chopra and he wrote: "A perfect Valentine's Day with my heart."

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra featured on the cover of British Vogue, which also featured her daughter Malti Marie. "Another one of our many firsts together... MM British Vogue, February 2023," she captioned it. Priyanka Chopra revealed daughter Malti Marie's face at a Hollywood Walk Of Fame event earlier this year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January last year.