Love Again: Luckily, Priyanka Chopra's First Date IRL With Nick Jonas Went Better Than In Film (He Has Cameo)

Nick and Priyanka in a still from Love Again. (courtesy: YouTube)

Love works in serendipitous ways and that is exactly what happens in the recently-released trailer of Priyanka Chopra's next Hollywood project Love Again. The trailer showcases the story of a heartbroken man named Rob (Sam Heughan), who find love again in the form of text messages that he receives after from a stranger after changing his phone number. The stranger happens to be a woman named Mira (played by Priyanka Chopra), who is grieving the loss of her dead boyfriend and messages him everyday. Mira doesn't know that the number belongs to Sam Heughan now, who can't help falling in love with a woman that he has barely met. With more than a little help from his therapist Celine Dion (yes, you read that right), he gives love another chance. Well, as they say, time and (in this case Celine Dion songs) heal everything.

Another highlight of the trailer is Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas' cameo appearance. Mira meets him on one of the blind dates and he is evidently obsessed with fitness. Priyanka Chopra jokes in the trailer that he might be doing push-ups in the washroom.

Check out the trailer:

Well, the Love Again version of Nick Jonas might not be the ideal date but the real Nick Jonas, had this to say sharing the film's trailer. He wrote: "Glad our first date went better than this one Priyanka Chopra. Loved having the chance to see you shine on set and can't wait for the world to see this movie!Love Again starring the amazing Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, and featuring new music from Celine Dion is exclusively in movie theaters Mother's Day!"

See what Nick Jonas posted:

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared a video from his Valentine's Day festivities with wife Priyanka Chopra and he simply wrote: "A perfect Valentine's Day with my heart."

The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. The romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse, was earlier slated to release on February 10. However, the film's release has now been pushed to May 12, 2023. The film also features Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4. The actress will also be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.