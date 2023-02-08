Priyanka Chopra And Sam Heughan's Love Again Trailer To Release On Valentine's Day

In a still from the video. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

In case you don't have anything special planned for this Valentine's Day, don't worry. Priyanka Chopra has got you covered. The actress, on Tuesday night, revealed that she has zeroed in on February 14 to release the trailer of her forthcoming film Love Again, co-starring singer Celine Dion and actor Sam Heughan. She wrote, “YOU, Celine, Sam and I… let's make a plan for Valentine's Day. We're bringing you Love Again - trailer in ONE WEEK!” The video accompanying the update shows a chat between Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan. A text by Sam reads, “Valentine's Day is in one week! Any plans?” The actress replies, “All I can tell you is…they involve Celine Dion.” To this, Sam exclaims, “Whaatt?!” Love Again is romantic comedy that marks Priyanka's first film with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Reacting to Priyanka Chopra's post, Sam Heughan dropped red heart icons while the official Instagram account of the film commented, “Best Valentine's Day ever!”

Love Again was earlier titled It's All Coming Back To Me. The makers revealed the first look of the film's lead actors on November 3 last year. Priyanka Chopra shared two posters – one featuring herself and Sam Heughan on a date and the other showing the actor sitting with Celine Dion. In the caption, Priyanka announced the release date and wrote: “Love Again, coming exclusively to movie theaters worldwide on May 12! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Celine Dion. I'm so proud that our movie will feature new music from the wonder herself! Yay, Sam Heughan we did it."





While sharing the first look from the film, Sam Heughan described Priyanka Chopra as a “beautiful” co-star. His full caption read, “It's a date! I'm starring alongside the beautiful Priyanka Chopra and the brilliant Celine Dion in the romantic comedy – Love Again, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12…featuring new music from Celine Dion!?!?”





Steve Oram, Russell Tovey, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie will also be seen in Love Again alongside the lead stars. The film will release in theatres on May 12.