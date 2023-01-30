Priyanka Chopra's 'Lovely Night' With Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum And Rita Wilson

Priyanka Chopra with friends. (courtesy: sofiavergara)

Party pictures alert. Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra. The actress has shared an image from the 25th-anniversary celebration of the makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, owned by Anastasia Soare. In the pic shared on Instagram Stories, Priyanka is seen having a blast with Hollywood actors Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum and Rita Wilson. A reunion, did we hear? As per Priyanka, it was a “lovely night”. The frame screams love from miles away. The text on the image read, “Such a lovely night.” She has also added a red heart emoji to it. For those who don't know, Sofia Vergara was part of the hit TV show Modern Family. She has also worked in a number of films including Jon Favreaus' Chef. Jessica Alba is best known for her work in Fantastic Four. Supermodel Heide Klum was part of the iconic show Sex and the City and the film Devil Wears Prada. Meanwhile, Rita Wilson was recently seen in Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto.

Wait, there is more. Priyanka Chopra has also shared a picture of her OOTD for the night. She picked a stunning three-piece set. Along with the pic, she wrote, “When your ‘fit' deserves a closet selfie.”

Now, take a closure look at Priyanka Chopra's eye makeup:

Priyanka Chopra has also reposted a video shared by Jessica Alba and wrote, “Lol dead. So much fun…” The hashtag read, “#Momsnightout”.

Sofia Vergara has dropped some snippets from the amazing night on Instagram. The opening frame also features Priyanka Chopra. For the caption, she just wrote, “We love you. Anastasia Soare, Happy anniversary.” Replying to the post, Anastasia Soare wrote, "Love you all…I love you too”, and added red heart emojis.





Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in Citadel. She is also part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.