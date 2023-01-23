What Priyanka Chopra's Sunday On Malibu Beach With Malti Marie And Nick Jonas Looked Like

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

It was a lazy Sunday for Priyanka Chopra as she enjoyed the weekend with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on the beach. The global actress has treated her Insta family to several cute pictures in which she can be seen spending some family time on the beach in Malibu, California. In the first picture, the family of three is happily posing for the camera. Priyanka and Nick are twinning in black jackets, while Malti Marie can be seen in a yellow ensemble. The actress has hidden her daughter's face with a heart emoticon.

In the next image, Priyanka and Malti Marie are watching the sea from a distance. Her daughter can be seen standing on the railing. The last image is a long shot of Priyanka and Nick standing on the beach with their daughter Malti Marie. Sharing the photos, Priyanka simply wrote, "Sunday" with a heart eyes emoticon.

Take a look below:

Malti Marie is now one-year-old. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year on January 15 via surrogacy. A few days ago, Priyanka shared a picture of herself with her daughter Malti Marie from a photoshoot. In the image, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in red outfits. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Another one of our many firsts together... #MM."

Soon after she shared the post, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra commented, "My litluuu!" Sonali Bendre and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, dropped heart emoticons.

Take a look below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Love Again and Citadel.