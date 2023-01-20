Priyanka Chopra And Malti Marie Pose For Vogue. Trolls 'Don't Know What I've Been Through,' She Says

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who features on the cover of British Vogue, recently did a shoot for the magazine and it is one of a kind in its truest sense for it features the superstar with her daughter Malti Marie, who she welcomed with her husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy last January. Priyanka Chopra's accolades and tales of global domination need no introduction. The recent Vogue interview takes a different route and focuses on her journey as a mother, her process of dealing with trolls and more. Priyanka Chopra, who has been very "protective" of the chapter of her life called motherhood, spoke about how she doesn't want her daughter to be a topic of "gossip" and rightly so.

The actress said during the interview that she has learned how to deal with trolls over the years. However it is "painful" when the subject of trolling in her infant daughter. "I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me but it's so painful when they talk about my daughter. I'm like, 'Keep her out of it.' I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she's not going to be gossip. I've been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it's not about my life only. It's hers too," the actress told British Vogue.

The actor-producer who welcomed her daughter via surrogacy, spoke about her "medical complications" and added, "I had medical complications so this was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months." The Quantico actor added, "You don't know me. You don't know what I've been through. And just because I don't want to make my medical history, or my daughter's, public doesn't give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were."

Malti Marie had to be delivered preterm, a full trimester before her due date. Recalling the day Malti Marie was born, Priyanka Chopra said, "I was in the OR (operating room) when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed to intubate her." Recalling the turbulent days, Priyanka Chopra said, "We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest. I didn't know if she would make it or not."

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of British Vogue shoot, in which her daughter Malti Marie also features. "Another one of our many firsts together... #MM British Vogue, February 2023," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby daughter in an Instagram post last year. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," wrote the couple.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Rajasthan in 2018 after dating for a couple of years.