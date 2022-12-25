Christmas 2022: A Pic From Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie's 'Morning Snuggles'

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

On Christmas, Priyanka Chopra is spending quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Instagram stories, the actress dropped a video offering a view of the beautiful weather from her room while the mother-daughter duo relaxed in bed. Sharing the video, the actress captioned it as "A big Yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic..." followed by a heart emoticon. Priyanka and Nick Jonas are holidaying in New Jersey with their daughter Malti Marie. Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared series of pictures on her Instagram handle. The first image is a mirror selfie featuring Priyanka and Nick Jonas (busy on his phone). The next two pictures are of Priyanka and Malti Marie strolling around the town. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie."

Here have a look:

Before jetting off to New Jersey, Priyanka and Nick took their daughter Malti Marie to the zoo. She shared a picture of them seeing a jellyfish. She captioned the image as "Family. #aquarium #familyday #love."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on December 1. Sharing a throwback picture from their reception, she wrote, "Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe. "

Here have a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Love Again, Ending Things, Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa.