It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas On Priyanka Chopra's Instagram. See Pics With Daughter Malti And Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra flew out of Los Angeles with family earlier this week and she has actively been sharing pictures with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie from their holiday in New Jersey. In one of the shots, Priyanka and Nick can be seen happily posing in front of the mirror. The other picture features the actress along with daughter Malti Marie. Don't miss the Christmas tree and the Santa Claus in the background. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post: "Perfect winter days Ps: 1st pic - hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie." Priyanka Chopra also shared pictures on her Instagram stories. "When its perfectly crisp outside," the actress captioned a car selfie.

See the post shared by Priyanka Chopra here:

The perfect car selfie doesn't exist... Wait, think again.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

The actress also shared a selfie with daughter Malti Marie and she wrote: "Fit for the day."

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a daughter via surrogacy this year. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the star couple shared a statement in January this year. The statement read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January this year.