Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie Jet Off For A Holiday Ahead Of Christmas. See Cute Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has shared an adorable picture with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they jet off to an undisclosed location. In the image shared on her Instagram stories, the mother-daughter duo can be seen sitting inside a flight. Her daughter Malti Marie can be seen peeking out of the window. The actress looks pretty in an all-black ensemble while her daughter compliments her in a white outfit. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Off we go..." followed by a heart emoticon.

Priyanka Chopra keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures of her with her daughter Malti Marie. A few days ago, she shared a cute picture with her husband Nick Jonas and Malti Marie as they spend quality together roaming in Los Angeles. In the caption, she wrote, "Family," followed by a heart emoticon. She used hashtags " #aquarium #familyday #love."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The actress has shared many stunning pictures from the event. In the first two photos, the actress looks gorgeous in a yellow ensemble and accessorised her look with statement jewellery. While in the others, she can be seen in a beige gown. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you for having me."

Meanwhile, Priyanka had a momentous year as she welcomed her first child daughter Malti Marie earlier this year in January via surrogacy. Ever since then, the actress has been sharing adorable photos of her daughter. Check out below:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in a romantic-comedy film Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and others. It is scheduled to release on May 12, 2023.