Priyanka Chopra's Trip To The Zoo With Daughter Malti Marie And Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra with Nick and Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas scooped some time out of their busy lives and spent quality time with their daughter Malti Marie. On Friday morning, the actress shared a picture from the family's trip to the zoo in Los Angeles. In the picture, Nick Jonas can be seen holding his little daughter Malti Marie while Priyanka Chopra looks at her lovingly. Priyanka Chopra simply captioned the post: "Family." She added the hashtags #zoo, #familyday and #love to her post. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January this year.

See the post shared by Priyanka Chopra here:

Every time the star couple shares pictures of their daughter Malti Marie on their Instagram profiles, it's a sheer delight. Last month, Priyanka Chopra shared this super cute picture with Malti Marie and Nick Jonas and she wrote "home" in the caption.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Diwali with daughter Malti Marie was all kinds of adorable. See photos from the family album here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy this year. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the star couple shared a statement in January this year. The statement read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.