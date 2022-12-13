Priyanka Chopra Was As Delighted By This Old Bareilly Pic As The Person Who Found It

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the video. (courtesy: eleenvaswani)

Priyanka Chopra, who spent her formative years in Bareilly, was delighted when an Instagram user shared a couple of throwback pictures of the actress from her time there in the 90s. The Instagram user, sharing the throwback pictures of her mom with Priyanka Chopra wrote: "My mom just told me that she knew Priyanka Chopra in Bareilly in the 90s." Her caption read "Like what?" The Instagram Reel started trending a great deal on social media. Priyanka Chopra too chanced upon the video and she wrote in the comments section: "Wow! Pls tell your mom I said hi! Thx for sharing the pictures."

Here's a screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's comment on the video:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's comment on the post.

See the post here:

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Matrix 4, will next be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. Her next Hollywood project is Love Again, a musical, in which she will co-star with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. She will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She also opened an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She launched a haircare brand as well.