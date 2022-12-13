Priyanka Chopra Was As Delighted By This Old Bareilly Pic As The Person Who Found It

Priyanka Chopra also thanked the Instagram user for sharing the throwback pictures

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the video. (courtesy: eleenvaswani)

Priyanka Chopra, who spent her formative years in Bareilly, was delighted when an Instagram user shared a couple of throwback pictures of the actress from her time there in the 90s. The Instagram user, sharing the throwback pictures of her mom with Priyanka Chopra wrote: "My mom just told me that she knew Priyanka Chopra in Bareilly in the 90s." Her caption read "Like what?" The Instagram Reel started trending a great deal on social media. Priyanka Chopra too chanced upon the video and she wrote in the comments section: "Wow! Pls tell your mom I said hi! Thx for sharing the pictures."

Here's a screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's comment on the video:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's comment on the post.

See the post here:

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Matrix 4, will next be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. Her next Hollywood project is Love Again, a musical, in which she will co-star with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. She will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She also opened an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She launched a haircare brand as well.

