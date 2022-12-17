Priyanka Chopra's Tribute To Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "You Truly Were A Light"

"You gave so much to the world," wrote Priyanka Chopra

A file photo of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. (courtesy: sir_twitch_alot)

Dancer and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss died at the age of 40 in Los Angeles earlier this week, reportedly by suicide. Priyanka Chopra, who had appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a DJ, paid tribute to him in her Instagram story. The actress wrote: "Still processing this. You gave so much to the world. You never know what someone is going through. Rest in peace and love tWitch. You truly were a light. My condolences to Allison Holker and the children." Stephen "tWitch" Boss is survived by his wife Allison Holker and three children.

Heartbroken Ellen DeGeneres, who worked with the late DJ for the longest time, wrote in her post: "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

On Friday, Ellen shared a few memories with Stephen "tWitch" Boss in the form of throwback videos. "Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I'm going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours. #ILovetWitch," she captioned one of the posts.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss became a household name after participating in the TV show The Wade Robson Project. He was also a runner-up in Star Search. He also participated in the dance reality show, So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. In 2014, he joined Ellen's talk-show as a guest DJ and later became a permanent member of the show. He also served as an executive producer.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

