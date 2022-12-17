Priyanka Chopra's Tribute To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'You Truly Were A Light'

A file photo of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. (courtesy: sir_twitch_alot)

Dancer and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss died at the age of 40 in Los Angeles earlier this week, reportedly by suicide. Priyanka Chopra, who had appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a DJ, paid tribute to him in her Instagram story. The actress wrote: "Still processing this. You gave so much to the world. You never know what someone is going through. Rest in peace and love tWitch. You truly were a light. My condolences to Allison Holker and the children." Stephen "tWitch" Boss is survived by his wife Allison Holker and three children.

Read Priyanka Chopra's tribute here:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Heartbroken Ellen DeGeneres, who worked with the late DJ for the longest time, wrote in her post: "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

On Friday, Ellen shared a few memories with Stephen "tWitch" Boss in the form of throwback videos. "Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I'm going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours. #ILovetWitch," she captioned one of the posts.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss became a household name after participating in the TV show The Wade Robson Project. He was also a runner-up in Star Search. He also participated in the dance reality show, So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. In 2014, he joined Ellen's talk-show as a guest DJ and later became a permanent member of the show. He also served as an executive producer.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)