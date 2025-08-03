Kamala Harris' Chilling Warning About Wireless Earphones Spooks Internet: 'Don't Be On...'

Former US vice president Kamala Harris has revealed the reason why she does not use wireless headphones, spooking social media users. Appearing on Stephen Colbert's late night talk show, Ms Harris was shown some never-before-seen photos from her new book, 107 Days. Describing one of the photos, Ms Harris said she took hundreds of calls from friends and well-wishers after Joe Biden announced he was quitting the presidential race.

The Democrat leader said she only used wired earphones to take the calls and went on to explain her rationale behind not using the wireless tech.

"I served on the Senate Intelligence Committee. I have been in classified briefings," Ms Harris said in her first interview after losing the Presidential Election to Donald Trump.

"Don't be on the train using your earpods, thinking somebody can't listen to your conversation. I'm telling you, the [wired earphones] are a bit more secure," she added.

As the video clip of her statement went viral, social media users were spooked about what the agencies were able to hear through the wireless earpods.

"A politician warning you about how "they" are listening to you is all you need to know!" said one user, while another added: "This is actually a really good warning she's really letting y'all know for real if you have AirPods they can hear everything."

A third commented: "If you're just listening to music or taking casual calls, wireless is fine. But for important/sensitive calls or data, wired is the smartest choice ... & @KamalaHarris isn't wrong for sticking to it."

A fourth said: "Imagine the government being able to listen in through AirPods for them to find out I'm just listening to the same song on repeat for over a week."

In the same interview, Ms Harris explained her recent decision not to contest the 2026 California gubernatorial race. The Democrat leader said she is stepping away from political office for the time being, describing the system as 'broken'.

"That has been my career and recently I made the decision that I, just for now, I don't want to go back in the system. I think it's broken," said MS Harris.

Harris said she was surprised and naive to believe that those who consider themselves guardians of our democracy would so easily surrender their duty, and "did not predict the capitulation."