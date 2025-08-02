Auto Driver Drops Woman Passenger Midway, Questions Her Life Choices: 'Why'd You Take The Job...'

Auto rickshaws are ubiquitous in Indian cities and quite popular for cheap short-distance travel. Despite their utility, the autorickshaw rides often become a source of hassle for the customers as the drivers tend to have their share of tantrums. Recently, a woman travelling to work claimed that the autorickshaw driver not only abruptly ended the trip midway but also schooled her about the choices she had made in her life.

"Yesterday, my auto driver dropped me off 1 km before my office. Mid-ride. Because madam, itna dur nahi jaa sakta (I cannot go that far)" wrote Aditi Ganvir in a LinkedIn post.

She further claimed that the driver questioned her choice of workplace, allegedly asking, "Itni door kyun job liya?" (Why did you take a job so far away?)

The driver even started calculating her salary and ranted about how he should have never accepted the ride.

"Sometimes, your journey will be inconvenient for others and they will leave you in between. That's okay. Just rate them 1 star and move on."

See the viral post here:

'Wonder if it was his own...'

As the post went viral, social media users were left amused by the interaction and sided with Ms Ganvir.

"When podcasters turn cab drivers," said one user, while another added: "Everybody is extremely clever in calculating the salary of others."

A third commented: "18 km of dedication, and 1 km of unsolicited life advice. Auto rides in India really do offer full-stack experience."

A fourth said: "While they are ready to do this to a customer. Wonder if it was his own daughter/wife/sister. Would he have dropped her 1km before their destination."

Last month, a Bengaluru resident claimed that during a routine commute, the autorickshaw driver started scrolling Instagram -- even slowing the vehicle to stalk an actress' profile.

Taking to Reddit, the user wrote: "What made it worse was that he came across a post by Sreeleela(Actor), and instead of just moving on, he actually slowed down the auto right in the middle of the main road to open her profile and scroll through her feed."

The man who was in a hurry to reach the office said he was furious but "felt completely helpless" at the situation.