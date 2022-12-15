Tributes To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss From Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lopez And Other Stars

A throwback of Stephen "tWitch" Boss with Channing Tatum. (courtesy: channingtatum)

Dancer and DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who worked as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show died at the age of 40 in Los Angeles, reportedly by suicide. Stephen "tWitch" Boss was remembered by artists across Hollywood. Jennifer Lopez, Channing Tatum, Justin Timberlake, Dwayne Johnson and other stars paid tribute to the late DJ on social media. Jennifer Lopez, who worked with Stephen "tWitch" Boss in World of Dance, paid tribute to the late dancer with these words: "Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul... Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for Stephen "tWitch" Boss, his wife and children. Sending you love and strength."

Channing Tatum, who worked with Stephen "tWitch" Boss in 2015's Magic Mike XXL, wrote this in his tribute: "I have no words. There aren't any. My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much... I don't know where to begin. I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then."

"Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch. Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I've lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what's happening between the ears. So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss," tweeted Dwayne Johnson.

Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I've lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what's happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022

Justin Timberlake, in an emotional tweet, wrote: "It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through. Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy."

Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time.



You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy.

pic.twitter.com/rfe2NkhbCX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) December 14, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith, who co-starred with Stephen "tWitch" Boss in a Magic Mike XXL sequence, wrote: "I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone. My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind. We had a lot of good times on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet, kind and generous. So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn't have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones."

"It's so strange to reflect back on time with someone who you never thought would pass -in this way... I think it's why it's so devastating, because there is no way to prepare you. I have had nothing but joyful experiences with Twitch, although brief we would catch up on our kids and "better halves", he was such a bright light, his energy radiated. My heart goes out to Allison and their three babies, I'm so so sorry for your loss. Twitch, you will be missed, thank you for sharing your light with us," Jessica Alba wrote in her tribute to Stephen.

Kerry Washington accompanied her post with a suicide prevention helpline. She wrote: "The world lost a bright light today. tWitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him. You never know what people are struggling with or going through. Hug your loved ones. Call your friends. Reach out to people in need."

Jenna Dewan wrote about Stephen "tWitch" Boss' contribution to the dance community and she wrote: "I am truly at a loss for words today... Twitch was the kindest, warmest, sweetest soul I had met in this business. He lifted everyone up around him. He made a point to check in on me and my family, because that was who he was- a truly good soul who cared deeply about others. He was a source of inspiration to not only the dance community but the world at large. He was beloved by literally everyone. My whole heart is with you Allison and your beautiful family. Rest In Peace Twitch."

Heartbroken Ellen DeGeneres, who worked with the late DJ for the longest time, wrote in her post: "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss became a household name after participating in the TV show The Wade Robson Project. He was also a runner-up in Star Search. He also participated in the dance reality show, So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. In 2014, he joined Ellen's talk-show as a guest DJ and later became a permanent member of the show. He also served as an executive producer. Stephen "tWitch" Boss is survived by his wife Allison Holker and three children.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)