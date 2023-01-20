Priyanka Chopra Recalls When Malti Marie Was Intubated: 'Didn't Know If She Would Make It'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Malti. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who recently featured on the cover of British Vogue, also did a photoshoot with her daughter Malti Marie. The actress talked about motherhood extensively in the interview. Priyanka Chopra, who welcomed her first child, via surrogacy last year, revealed that her daughter Malti Marie had to be delivered preterm, which led to a few health complications. "I didn't know if she would make it or not," Priyanka told Vogue recalling the time Malti Marie was born. "I was in the OR (operating room) when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick (husband Nick Jonas) and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed to intubate her. We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest. I didn't know if she would make it or not," recalled Priyanka Chopra.

Sharing her picture from the shoot with daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra wrote in her Instagram caption: "Another one of our many firsts together... MM. British Vogue, February 2023."

Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year. The statement read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January last year.