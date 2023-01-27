To Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra, With Love From Priyanka, Malaika, Kareena, Sonam And Others

Masaba Gupta shared this picture. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta took her fans by surprise on early Friday as she announced her wedding to boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Misra. The newlyweds shared a joint post on Instagram along with dreamy pictures of them dressed in traditional outfits from House of Masaba. The couple had a court wedding in the morning. Sharing the pictures, the designer wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!" followed by heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Soon after Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra shared the post, their industry friends congratulated the couple in the best way possible.

Priyanka Chopra commented, "Congratulations" with a lovestruck emoticon. Ananya Panday dropped many heart emoticons and wrote, "Stunning, only love." Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations Masaba and Sattu!" Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Omg!!! Congratulations you two @masabagupta @instasattu This is so beautiful." Sussanne Khan wrote, "Congratulations wish u so much love and happiness always." Parineeti Chopra commented, "Congratulationsss my girl! Wish you and Sattu the best." Aishwarya Rajinikanth wished the couple like this, "Many many congratulations rockstar! so much love to you !!! Stay blessed and the best!" Bipasha Basu wrote, "Wow. Congratulations to both of you." Konkona Sen Sharma commented, "Oh wow!! Many many congratulations and big love!"

Neena Gupta's friend and Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan wished newlyweds like this: "And we couldn't be happier for you both. Love and best wishes." Shibani Dandekar wrote, "oh my god! Congratulations. So much love to you both." Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni commented, "Omg. This is such great news congratulations. Soooooo happy." Mira Rajput and Ayushmann Khurrana simply wrote, "Congratulations." Dia Mirza, rakhi sister of Satyadeep Misra, dropped heart emoticons.

Several celebs reshared Masaba and Satyadeep's wedding post on their Instagram stories and dropped sweet messages.

Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations you two."

Malaika Arora wrote, "Awwwww so so beautiful...congratulations dear Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep," followed by heart emoticons.

Masaba Gupta's BFF and actress Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations my darlings Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra. Love you both." Take a look below:

Masaba's other BFF and Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor also reshared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations. My heart is bursting with joy! Love you both so much." Take a look below:

Athiya Shetty's message to newlyweds was, "Congratulations. Endless Love and happiness."

Take a look below:

Take a look at more pictures from Masaba and Satydeep's intimate wedding below:

"We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80-85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me," Masaba Gupta told Vogue.