At Masaba Gupta's Wedding - Father Viv Richards And Stepdad Vivek Mehra. See Family Pic

Designer Masaba Gupta has shared a family portrait taken this morning at her wedding to actor Satyadeep Misra and it includes her father, West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards. Both Masaba's dad and step-father Vivek Mehra were at the wedding and are in the picture. Also in the photo, apart from the bride and groom, are Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, Satyadeep's mother Nalini and his sister Chinmaya. Everyone is dressed in co-ordinating shades of pink and yellow; the wedding outfits are courtesy the bride's label House Of Masaba.

In the family album shared by Masaba, one picture is of her with her dad Viv Richards and the last with mother Neena Gupta. For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family Everything from here on is just bonus," Masaba captioned the post.

Soon after she shared the post, Soni Razdan commented, "Lovely," while Gauahar Khan wrote, "Heartwarming."

Masaba was born to Neena Gupta and Viv Richards, who never married, in 1989. Neena Gupta married Vivek Mehra in 2008.

Masaba and Satyadeep Misra had a court wedding on Friday morning. They announced their wedding in a post on Instagram. In the wedding photos, Masaba looks pretty as a bride in a pink and green lehenga, while Satydadeep looks dapper in a pink sherwani. Both outfits are from the House of Masaba. In the caption, she wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great."

Masaba Gupta and Satydeep Misra reportedly started dating in 2020 after meeting on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba.