Designer Masaba Gupta And Actor Satyadeep Misra Just Got Married: 'This Is Gonna Be Great'

Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra quietly got married on Friday. The newlyweds announced they were married with matching posts on Instagram. The wedding photos show Masaba and Satyadeep both dressed in pink - no surprises for guessing, the bride and groom both wore outfits from her design label House of Masaba. The caption of the wedding post reads: "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Messages flooded the comments thread shortly after Masaba shared the post. "Congratulations," wrote several celebrities, among them newlywed Athiya Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. "Stunning only love," wrote Ananya Panday.



Masaba told Vogue that the couple had a court wedding. "The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80-85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me," she said.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra met each other on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba; they have been making appearances on each other's Instagram since 2020. Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep to actress Aditi Rao-Hydari.

Masaba Gupta, daughter of actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards, is a celebrated designer and made her acting debut in Masaba Masaba which co-stars her mother. Satyadeep Misra is an acclaimed actor known for his work in films like Bombay Velvet, No One Killed Jessica and the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha. He was last seen in the web-series Tanaav.