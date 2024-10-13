To New Parents Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra, Big Love From Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor And Other Stars

Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra welcomed their first child - a baby girl on Friday (October 11). The new parents shared the joyful news on social media. As soon as the couple dropped the announcement post, congratulatory wishes bombarded the comments section in no time. Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations to you both." "Congratulations my darling," commented Shilpa Shetty. Bipasha Basu wrote, "Yayyyy Congratulations." New Mom Richa Chadha's comment read, "Congratulations." Masaba's close friend Sonam Kapoor penned, "I'm so excited and happy."

Shibani Dandekar, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhagyashree, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Mouni Roy among others also dropped congratulatory messages.

ICYDK, Masaba shared a picture featuring a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop, along with their announcement. The post read: "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep."

For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in April this year.

On the work front, Masaba is a fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra, on the other hand, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. He worked as a corporate lawyer previously. He was recently seen as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and was also a part of Mukhbir. His latest outing was Tanaav.