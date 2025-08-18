Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Take A Stroll In London, Chat With Locals

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted in London having a friendly chat with the locals. In a video posted by a fan page on Instagram, the couple was seen in cheerful spirits as they appeared to take a casual stroll in the city.

In the video, Anushka Sharma has a brief conversation with two passersby. Virat Kohli joined in the banter, flashing a happy smile. Anushka wore a white shirt with black trousers and carried a large handbag. Virat embraced a laid-back vibe in a pink sweatshirt and black shorts. The cricketer had a water bottle and an umbrella in his hand.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shifted to London following the birth of their second child, son Akaay, in February 2024. The pair, who got married in 2018, are also proud parents to daughter Vamika, whom they welcomed in 2021.

In other news, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, leaving him active only in the ODI format. A month later, in June, the cricketer bagged the much-awaited IPL trophy for Royal Challengers Bangalore after 18 long years.

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, reacted to Virat Kohli's Test retirement. She shared a lovely note on Instagram, highlighting the cricketer's secret “battles”.

She wrote, “They'll talk about the records and the milestones — but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege.

Anushka Sharma added, “Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire from international cricket in whites — But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye.”

Virat Kohli last represented India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was set to feature in Chakda Express. The film, based on the life of former Indian women's cricket captain Jhulan Goswami, has been shelved.