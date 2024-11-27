Masaba Gupta's Birthday Post For Husband Satyadeep Misra: "Greatest Dad, Critic, Life Support System"

Masaba Gupta truly deserves the title of the best wife. On Wednesday, her husband, actor Satyadeep Misra, turned 52. To mark the birthday of the love of her life, Masaba shared a series of snaps and videos on Instagram. The carousel begins with an adorable photo of a pregnant Masaba posing with her husband. Next, there is a shot of the birthday boy in a snowy location, with a LOL text reading, "Thanks for taking me to places where there is no shopping." The post also includes a video of Satyadeep taking an ice bath and breathing deeply, followed by a sweet moment of him reading rhymes to his and Masaba's little daughter. The carousel concludes with a few more lovely shots of the birthday boy.

In her caption, Masaba Gupta wrote, “On your birthday, I want to tell you that they dont make them like you anymore and possibly never will. I like to think I am independent but you are the one person I love to depend on. Happy birthday to the greatest dad, critic, life support system ever. And tooooooooo handsome it's just WOW. I love you.”

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra never miss an opportunity to make each other feel special. Earlier this month, Masaba celebrated her 35th birthday, and her husband shared an adorable Instagram post to mark the occasion. The post featured a montage of images of the fashion designer, with a sweet side note that read, "To the blissfully bizzarrely babylicious year this was...and to the magical year that is to come!! Happy happy birthday my baby#1 Love youuu.”

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in October this year.