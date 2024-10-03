Mom-To-Be Masaba Gupta Shares Pics From Pregnancy Diaries: "9 Months Feel Like 9 Years"

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is all set to welcome her first child with husband, actor Satyadeep Misra. Even through her pregnancy, Masaba has been pretty active on social media. The designer recently posted a photo dump on Instagram sharing what she has been doing during the third trimester of her pregnancy. Her post suggests that she is now waiting for this period to be over. Masaba shared a video dressed in a floral outfit. The text on the clip read, “POV: when 9 months feel like 9 years.” Another image showed her in a satin outfit.

There were also glimpses of pizzas and desserts, which she has been enjoying during her pregnancy. Masaba also shared a sneak peek into her work day, in which she can be seen getting ready for a shoot. The next slide depicted the mom-to-be having a cuddle with her pet dog. In the caption, Masaba Gupta wrote, “Shot all the content I have to for 3 months / taken a selfie in every angle / rearranged the house / eaten all the cake and pizza I can / rearranged the planters in the store / harassed my husband and dog / checked on the pigeon and their newborn baby and it's still not over.”

Earlier in August, Sonam Kapoor along with her sister Rhea hosted an intimate baby shower for Masaba Gupta. The guest list included Masaba's close friends such as Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan, Soni Razdan and Samiksha Pednekar. Masaba's mother Neena Gupta and husband Satyadeep Misra were also seen in the photos shared by the guests. The mother-to-be wore a light brown gown for her baby shower. Read all about it here.

Masaba Gupta announced her pregnancy in April, this year. The fashion designer posted a picture with her husband Satyadeep Misra. In the image, she can be seen sitting on the floor with Satyadeep. Dressed in a white robe, Masaba looked super happy as she kept her head on her husband's shoulder. The note attached to the post asked everyone to send her wishes and banana chips. She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

Masaba Gupta and Satydeep Misra reportedly started dating in 2020 after meeting on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba. The couple got married in January 2023.